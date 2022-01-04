Over 2k new COVID cases reported on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,353 new COVID-19 cases and 5 additional deaths on Jan. 4.

On Monday, it confirmed 9,164 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 339,679 (+2,353) total cases and 5,361 (+5) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 15,911 (+896) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Jefferson County, a 68-year old male from Wayne County, a 77-year old female from Jackson County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, and a 77-year old male from Cabell County.



“As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to follow the health recommendations and receive their vaccine or booster immediately.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (66), Berkeley (2,600), Boone (151), Braxton (115), Brooke (132), Cabell (915), Calhoun (29), Clay (47), Doddridge (20), Fayette (335), Gilmer (34), Grant (101), Greenbrier (298), Hampshire (147), Hancock (263), Hardy (165), Harrison (462), Jackson (101), Jefferson (1,100), Kanawha (1,369), Lewis (59), Lincoln (121), Logan (208), Marion (407), Marshall (258), Mason (162), McDowell (110), Mercer (430), Mineral (333), Mingo (170), Monongalia (909), Monroe (144), Morgan (211), Nicholas (191), Ohio (563), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (44), Preston (255), Putnam (501), Raleigh (546), Randolph (206), Ritchie (49), Roane (78), Summers (74), Taylor (112), Tucker (12), Tyler (37), Upshur (155), Wayne (229), Webster (14), Wetzel (123), Wirt (23), Wood (513), Wyoming (160).

According to the dashboard, 1,108,331 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 921,738 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 327,418 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.