Over 3k COVID cases reported over holiday; active cases decreased

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 3,105 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths on Nov. 29.

The DHHR did not release COVID numbers for Thanksgiving day or Black Friday, so these numbers include the increase from Wednesday to Monday, accounting for the higher number. On Wednesday, Nov. 24, it confirmed 883 new COVID-19 cases and 47 additional deaths.

The DHHR has reported 294,014 (+3,105) total cases and 4,837 (+20) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 5,991 (-763) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old female from Raleigh County, a 48-year old male from Nicholas County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Preston County, a 53-year old female from Taylor County, a 55-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Fayette County, a 63-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 64-year old male from Lincoln County, a 72-year old male from Raleigh County, a 49-year old female from Kanawha County, a 64-year old male from Berkeley County, a 54-year old female from Jefferson County, a 97-year old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year old male from Logan County, an 88-year old female from Randolph County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 95-year old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year old female from Jefferson County, and an 89-year old female from Preston County.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is life-saving and available to all West Virginians ages five and older,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please make the decision to be vaccinated.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (51), Berkeley (526), Boone (84), Braxton (41), Brooke (76), Cabell (253), Calhoun (27), Clay (21), Doddridge (28), Fayette (196), Gilmer (12), Grant (56), Greenbrier (72), Hampshire (84), Hancock (101), Hardy (61), Harrison (263), Jackson (66), Jefferson (236), Kanawha (399), Lewis (92), Lincoln (59), Logan (89), Marion (180), Marshall (117), Mason (86), McDowell (81), Mercer (287), Mineral (96), Mingo (101), Monongalia (177), Monroe (37), Morgan (88), Nicholas (162), Ohio (174), Pendleton (39), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (23), Preston (115), Putnam (181), Raleigh (263), Randolph (48), Ritchie (18), Roane (37), Summers (34), Taylor (78), Tucker (6), Tyler (34), Upshur (84), Wayne (90), Webster (60), Wetzel (57), Wirt (26), Wood (258), Wyoming (43).

According to the dashboard, 1,082,199 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 918,686 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 56,577 fully vaccinated West Virginians have received an additional dose.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. Most West Virginians who are 18 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.