Over 4k West Virginia COVID cases, 29 deaths reported Friday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 4,134 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths on Jan. 7.

On Thursday, it confirmed 4,947 new COVID-19 cases and 20 additional deaths.

As of Thursday, Jan. 6, the DHHR has changed the definition of active cases. Previously, someone who tested positive was considered an active case for 10 days, but now they are considered an active case for five days, per new CDC guidelines.

The DHHR has reported 351,688 (+4,134) total cases and 5,421 (+29) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 13,980 (+2,187) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Wayne County, a 58-year old male from Grant County, a 73-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Lewis County, an 88-year old female from Jefferson County, a 61-year old male from Morgan County, a 52-year old male from Marshall County, a 69-year old female from Brooke County, a 39-year old female from Mingo County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 43-year old female from Ritchie County, a 97-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old male from Morgan County, a 73-year old female from Clay County, a 65-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old male from Taylor County, a 55-year old male from Upshur County, a 79-year old male from Morgan County, a 77-year old male from Monongalia County, a 72-year old male from Berkeley County, an 86-year old female from Cabell County, a 68-year old male from Gilmer County, an 84-year old male from Wirt County, a 91-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 73-year old female from Clay County.



“With a heavy heart, we share this solemn news of more lives lost to this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our sympathies to the families affected and encourage you to honor them by getting vaccinated.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (63), Berkeley (1,950), Boone (135), Braxton (84), Brooke (181), Cabell (914), Calhoun (24), Clay (48), Doddridge (10), Fayette (305), Gilmer (18), Grant (108), Greenbrier (213), Hampshire (170), Hancock (213), Hardy (176), Harrison (440), Jackson (141), Jefferson (857), Kanawha (1,441), Lewis (63), Lincoln (126), Logan (182), Marion (382), Marshall (210), Mason (128), McDowell (82), Mercer (316), Mineral (223), Mingo (94), Monongalia (973), Monroe (70), Morgan (166), Nicholas (113), Ohio (396), Pendleton (29), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (24), Preston (251), Putnam (482), Raleigh (500), Randolph (190), Ritchie (39), Roane (69), Summers (54), Taylor (118), Tucker (19), Tyler (28), Upshur (75), Wayne (194), Webster (26), Wetzel (89), Wirt (18), Wood (596), Wyoming (117).

According to the dashboard, 1,113,099 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 923,728 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 334,024 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.