Over 5k new COVID cases confirmed in West Virginia on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 5,205 new COVID-19 cases and 23 additional deaths on Jan. 27.

On Wednesday, 4,003 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 434,221 (+5,205) total cases and 5,697 (+23) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 17,525 (-624) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Fayette County, a 73-year old female from Jefferson County, a 79-year old male from Clay County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, an 88-year old male from Barbour County, a 65-year old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old female from Logan County, a 36-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old male from Marion County, an 88-year old male from Preston County, a 71-year old female from Berkeley County, an 88-year old female from Ohio County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 92-year old male from Logan County, a 58-year old male from Braxton County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, an 87-year old female from Taylor County, an 85-year old female from Mercer County, an 82-year old female from Berkeley County, a 64-year old male from Nicholas County, an 88-year old male from Lincoln County, and a 45-year old female from Marion County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (126), Berkeley (772), Boone (291), Braxton (55), Brooke (127), Cabell (1,223), Calhoun (70), Clay (55), Doddridge (87), Fayette (592), Gilmer (50), Grant (120), Greenbrier (344), Hampshire (168), Hancock (227), Hardy (107), Harrison (564), Jackson (122), Jefferson (316), Kanawha (2,331), Lewis (86), Lincoln (257), Logan (395), Marion (473), Marshall (312), Mason (258), McDowell (192), Mercer (648), Mineral (216), Mingo (281), Monongalia (943), Monroe (177), Morgan (84), Nicholas (281), Ohio (356), Pendleton (60), Pleasants (45), Pocahontas (24), Preston (308), Putnam (651), Raleigh (943), Randolph (216), Ritchie (92), Roane (127), Summers (128), Taylor (187), Tucker (7), Tyler (109), Upshur (156), Wayne (423), Webster (65), Wetzel (154), Wirt (44), Wood (707), Wyoming (373).

According to the dashboard, 1,102,401 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 948,800 people, or 52.9% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 377,436 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.