Over 5k new COVID cases reported in West Virginia on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 5,457 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths on Jan. 13.

On Wednesday, 4,440 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 372,674 (+5,457) total cases and 5,503 (+29) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 14,817 (+1,210) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 30-year old male from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Lewis County, a 58-year old male from Marshall County, a 48-year old female from Marion County, a 66-year old female from Fayette County, a 58-year old male from Randolph County, a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 74-year old female from Tyler County, a 62-year old female from Harrison County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, a 70-year old male from Monongalia County, a 62-year old male from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Harrison County, a 58-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old male from Wetzel County, and a 69-year old female from Raleigh County.



Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 79-year old male from Clay County, an 83-year old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Gilmer County, and a 69-year old male from Mercer County. These deaths range from December 2021 through early January 2022.



“As we solemnly observe this tragic loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our fellow West Virginians and this can be achieved through vaccination.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (87), Berkeley (1,453), Boone (175), Braxton (87), Brooke (148), Cabell (914), Calhoun (45), Clay (64), Doddridge (22), Fayette (379), Gilmer (27), Grant (70), Greenbrier (294), Hampshire (148), Hancock (210), Hardy (119), Harrison (481), Jackson (96), Jefferson (742), Kanawha (1,547), Lewis (73), Lincoln (155), Logan (234), Marion (435), Marshall (274), Mason (119), McDowell (92), Mercer (432), Mineral (223), Mingo (160), Monongalia (960), Monroe (102), Morgan (127), Nicholas (93), Ohio (361), Pendleton (41), Pleasants (46), Pocahontas (28), Preston (189), Putnam (597), Raleigh (991), Randolph (200), Ritchie (34), Roane (96), Summers (83), Taylor (105), Tucker (22), Tyler (54), Upshur (142), Wayne (265), Webster (36), Wetzel (125), Wirt (32), Wood (641), Wyoming (142).

As of Thursday, Jan. 6, the DHHR has changed the definition of active cases. Previously, someone who tested positive was considered an active case for 10 days, but now they are considered an active case for five days, per new CDC guidelines.

According to the dashboard, 1,093,079 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 941,631 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 359,969 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.