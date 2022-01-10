Over 8k new COVID cases reported in West Virginia over weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,289 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths on Jan. 10.

On Friday, it confirmed 4,134 new COVID-19 cases and 29 additional deaths.

As of Thursday, Jan. 6, the DHHR has changed the definition of active cases. Previously, someone who tested positive was considered an active case for 10 days, but now they are considered an active case for five days, per new CDC guidelines.

The DHHR has reported 360,269 (+8,581 since Friday) total cases and 5,445 (+24) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 15,124 (+1,144) active cases.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Summers County, an 81-year old male from Mercer County, an 88-year old female from Mercer County, a 72-year old male from Wood County, an 81-year old male from Summers County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 32-year old female from Ohio County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, a 47-year old male from Kanawha County, a 78-year old male from Monroe County, a 61-year old female from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Taylor County, a 75-year old male from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old male from Berkeley County, a 69-year old male from Cabell County, a 60-year old male from Berkeley County, a 63-year old male from Mercer County, a 69-year old female from Hampshire County, a 63-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Upshur County, a 62-year old female from Mercer County, and an 89-year old female from Kanawha County.



“It is with great sadness that we announce more lives lost to this pandemic. Our sympathies and thoughts go out to these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Please choose vaccination to prevent further spread and illness.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (43), Berkeley (2,024), Boone (143), Braxton (76), Brooke (166), Cabell (920), Calhoun (34), Clay (70), Doddridge (18), Fayette (319), Gilmer (25), Grant (101), Greenbrier (245), Hampshire (212), Hancock (217), Hardy (149), Harrison (436), Jackson (75), Jefferson (963), Kanawha (1,639), Lewis (47), Lincoln (142), Logan (184), Marion (429), Marshall (216), Mason (108), McDowell (99), Mercer (388), Mineral (320), Mingo (107), Monongalia (1,117), Monroe (90), Morgan (216), Nicholas (112), Ohio (419), Pendleton (38), Pleasants (47), Pocahontas (23), Preston (263), Putnam (534), Raleigh (586), Randolph (177), Ritchie (44), Roane (72), Summers (61), Taylor (130), Tucker (19), Tyler (39), Upshur (101), Wayne (189), Webster (19), Wetzel (111), Wirt (20), Wood (666), Wyoming (116).

According to the dashboard, 1,090,019 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 939,569 people have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 354,654 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 15 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine. To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list.

West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here.

Editor’s note: The numbers received from the West Virginia DHHR include cases that have already been resolved. Therefore, these counts need to be viewed as historical cases, rather than active cases.

Editor’s note 2: The total number of cases confirmed by the DHHR now includes probable cases, which are individuals that have symptoms and either serologic (antibody) or epidemiologic (e.g., a link to a confirmed case) evidence of disease, but no confirmatory test.