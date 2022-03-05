CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) hosted a free COVID-19 testing, vaccine and booster clinic in the Meadowbrook Mall earlier this afternoon.

Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines were all available, and children ages 5 and up could be vaccinated with a parent or guardian present.

The PAAC wish to take their free clinic to each county in West Virginia, having promoted the COVID-19 vaccine across 39 counties with only 16 left to go.

Jami Thomas, a registered nurse with the PAAC, said “a lot of people get COVID and don’t have bad outcomes, but that doesn’t mean we can’t pass it to those that are immuno-compromised or that are elderly or children that may get it and it may be worse for them, so the vaccines not only for us but to protect people around us.”

Results for those who got a free COVID-19 test at the clinic today will be back within 48 to 72 hours.