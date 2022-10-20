ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) COVID-19 Surge Team hosted a free COVID vaccine and testing clinic on Oct. 20 in Elkins.

The clinic was held at the Woodford Memorial United Methodist Church. Vaccines and testing were administered on a first-come, first-serve basis from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Darlene Ingram, PAAC Community Health Worker said that although covid hasn’t been in the news as much as it used to be, it is still here and still growing.

“People are still getting sick, people are still being hospitalized, and unfortunately people are actually dying. So, we’re here for the community, if you can’t make it to any location, we’re bringing it right to you, right to your community,” said Ingram.

As an incentive, gift checks for local stores were given out to those who got their COVID vaccine.