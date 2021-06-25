Partnership of African American Churches plans COVID vaccination and testing event in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Partnership of African American Churches Covid-19 Surge Testing team has announced that it will host a free Covid-19 walk-in vaccine clinic, as well as a drive-thru testing clinic in Clarksburg, next week.

On Tuesday, June 29, the free testing and vaccination clinic will be held at 1st United Methodist Church located at 117 2nd St. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Free Covid-19 tests and vaccinations are available for everyone in the community with a valid photo ID. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 12 and up will all be available. All children under the age of 18 wanting to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. No insurance is required. Test results are usually back within 48 to 72 hours.

For more information visit www.paac2.org or call 304-741-7157.