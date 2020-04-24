Pat Boyle Funeral Home hosts drive-through service in Lewis County

JANE LEW, W.Va. – Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation held a drive-through service Thursday for a family to mourn the loss of their loved one, and to allow others to pay their respects.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there has been a ban on large public gatherings, issued by Governor Justice. Pat Boyle Funeral Home is the first to offer a drive through service in Lewis County. Mourners were able to pay their respects to the family without exiting their cars.

Family members gathered on the porch of the funeral home receiving condolences from those passing by.

“I think with the facility that we have here and the nice spacious porch it will allow all the family to still be comfortable but still have a touchless viewing which will be important for the public to come through not only to keep the family safe but to also the public safe as well,” said Jonathan Clutter, owner of Pat Boyle Funeral Home.

Officials with Pat Boyle Funeral Home explained that they hope the drive-through services are not long term. The funeral home is hoping to be able to use its chapel for larger family services when deemed safe to do so. Also, officials with the funeral home stated that adding the drive-though is just one option that they can offer to families during this difficult time.

“We never want to tell a family no we can’t do something. So, this this is just a way to get creative and think outside the box. Allow the families to get to see the public and get the heartfelt sympathy, the condolences from the public in general,” Clutter explained.

Also, Clutter added that with the COVID-19 pandemic a lot of things are unknown, and that nobody knows what people are going to be experiencing in the future, but the drive-through viewings is one way for families to celebrate their loved one’s life with the public.