Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held by WVU Medicine on Nov. 8

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — On Nov. 8, children ages 5-11 will be able to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at WVU Medicine.

Appointments for the pediatric vaccine will be available on Nov. 8.

Along with being able to schedule an appointment, children with already existing appointments can receive their vaccines at the Pediatrics Clinics at WVU Medicine Cheat Lake Physicians, the WVU Medicine outpatient center at University Town Centre, and at the WVU Medicine Physician Office Center on the campus of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The WVU Medicine vaccine clinic at the Morgantown Mall will have 500 appointments available starting at 8 a.m. and lasting till noon on Nov. 13.

Appointments can be scheduled by using MyWVUChart or by calling 855-WVU-CARE, but they will be limited based on vaccine supply.

Walk-in appointments will not be accepted.

Those who currently have COVID-19 are not eligible for the vaccine and should contact their primary care provider and obtain a test. WVU Medicine’s COVID-19 testing locations and hours can be found here

For more information on COVID-19, visit WVUMedicine.org/COVID

