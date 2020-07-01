Pennsylvanians now required to wear masks ‘whenever anyone leaves home’

(WKBN) – Pennsylvania’s health secretary signed a new order, requiring people in the state to wear masks “whenever anyone leaves home.”

The new order takes effect immediately.

Read the full order

It’s an expansion of the business safety order signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine in April. That order required masks to be worn in businesses.

“This mask-wearing order is essential to stopping the recent increase in COVID-19 cases we have seen in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “Those hot spots can be traced to situations where Pennsylvanians were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing, two practices that must be adhered to if we want to maintain the freedoms we have in place under our reopening.”

The order outlines the situations when a mask must be worn and includes limited exceptions to the face-covering requirement.

More health experts have called for mask wearing, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The mask-wearing order will be sent to state and local officials, law enforcement and others tasked with education about the order for those who aren’t following it, according to Wolf.