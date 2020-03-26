People put signs of encouragement on WVU Medicine campus to show support amid COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU Medicine’s campus is now adorned with signs put up to show support for its workers as they work toward containing the spread of the coronavirus.

Julie Frombach, who owns, Card My Yard Morgantown said it’s her business to bring joy to people for birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations so she thought it would be good to do the same for WVU Medicine. She said she wanted to lift the spirits of the professionals and facility staff alike.

“It’s been awesome,” Frombach said. “When we were putting the sign up at the employee entrance yesterday the looks on the employees’ faces and seeing them so grateful. I saw some tears, got me choked up thinking something so little, that took me an hour to do meant so much, and it was a really good feeling.”

Frombach said she runs Card My Yard Morgantown as a part-time job but her full-time job is in healthcare. That is why she decided to bring together her two professions to help benefit those at the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle.

Frombach’s sign of encouragement: “We support you WVU Medicine”

“I was like ‘what can I do in my own way’, Frombach said. “And it’s making a sign to show encouragement and to give them hope that we’re going to get through this and that we support them.”

There were also WVU students who put up signs of encouragement on the campus.