Pharmacies are adjusting services to avoid spreading coronavirus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Several pharmacies are adjusting their services they provide due to COVID-19. Some of the practices that are being shifted include drive-thru hours, providing curbside pick-up or delivering medications directly to costumers door steps or mail boxes to avoid any and all human contact.

Waterfront Family Pharmacy in Morgantown, is taking extra precautions in addition to a curbside pick-up service because they don’t have a drive-thru available. Some of those precautions are whipping down counters, credit card machines and their front doors once every hour or every 10 costumers.

Co-owner and Pharmacist Karl Sommer, said they even marked “six feet” on the floors of the pharmacy with duct tape, so costumers the costumers that do come inside can continue to practice social distancing.

“We definitely don’t want to add to any of the spread, of the virus. so we’re doing everything we can while we’re still staying open, to prevent that,” said Sommer. “Still providing the services to our costumers, and people that need their medications, but anything we can do to prevent the spread to other people, we’re going to take advantage of doing that.”

Most pharmacies, including Waterfront Family Pharmacy will be allowing costumers to pay over the phone, as another way to avoid all human contact during transactions.