Pharmacy offers free COVID-19 saliva tests

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WOWK) – As the focus in many areas shifts from testing to vaccinations a local pharmacy in Putnam County, W.Va. is stepping up to offer people a fast way to find out if they have COVID-19. Fruth Pharmacy hosted a COVID-19 saliva testing event at Teays Valley Baptist Church Friday. They plan to offer the service every Friday through January.

“The health department is doing everything they can with their limited staff to get everything they need to get done,” said Andy Beckner, Vice President of Pharmacy at Fruth. “So us being out here getting all of these tests done, it helps really helps lighten the load on them.” Beckner the test is 98% accurate.

They are able to get people through the process in about 5 minutes.

According to the pharmacy the results of the test are available typically within 48 hours and are emailed directly to the person tested.