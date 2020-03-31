Pittsburgh Pirates offer resources for kids doing at-home learning

PITTSBURGH – With professional sports shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pittsburgh Pirates aren’t out on the baseball diamond, but the team is still staying active in the community.

This week, the Pirates organization released two different programs aimed at kids who are out of the classroom because of COVID-19 school closures.

The first is a series of downloadable Pirate-themed worksheets for kids. Young fans can make an origami Pirate Parrot, color familiar Pirates characters, make their own trading card, do a word search or try to figure out a maze. You can download the worksheets here.

The second is the Pirates Slummer Slugger Program, which allows “students complete a series of fun, baseball-themed math and literacy games.” Parents can learn more and register their kids here.