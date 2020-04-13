Positive case of COVID-19 confirmed at WVU residence hall

Empty tennis courts outside of Towers wait for students to return from winter break on Jan. 6, 2020. Photo: Geoff Coyle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Monongalia County Health Department has confirmed that a West Virginia University student at one of the university’s residential complexes has tested positive for COVID-19, according to release from WVU.

The release stated that WVU is working with the Monongalia County Health Department, as well as state public health officials to ensure the health and safety of the residents and the staff who have recently been working in the Evansdale Residential Complex, more commonly known as Towers, where the student who tested positive lived.

According to officials, the resident has been isolated and all of the residents at the complex must self-quarantine until they are tested for COVID-19 and receive their results. The residents and employees of the Evansdale Residential Complex began getting tested on Monday.

The Evansdale Café and all community restrooms and gathering areas in the Evansdale Residential Complex have gone through, or are undergoing a deep cleaning, beginning Monday afternoon, according to the release.

Residents at the Evansdale Residential Complex have all received a care package with gloves, masks and cleaning supplies, the release stated. Additionally, the release stated that meal deliveries will be arranged for residents.

University officials said that the Monongalia County Health Department is contact tracing to alert anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual who tested positive in recent days.