Positive coronavirus case reported at Morgantown High School

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Schools has confirmed a case of coronavirus.

According to a press release, the positive case was found at Morgantown High School. The release states that Monongalia County Schools worked with the Monongalia County Health Department on the confirmation.

The release does not say whether or not the case involves a student.

As contact tracing is performed, disinfecting of all areas within the school will be conducted Nov. 7 by the MCS COVID Disinfecting Team, the release explains.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories