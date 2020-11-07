Positive coronavirus case reported at Morgantown High School

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Monongalia County Schools has confirmed a case of coronavirus.

According to a press release, the positive case was found at Morgantown High School. The release states that Monongalia County Schools worked with the Monongalia County Health Department on the confirmation.

The release does not say whether or not the case involves a student.

As contact tracing is performed, disinfecting of all areas within the school will be conducted Nov. 7 by the MCS COVID Disinfecting Team, the release explains.