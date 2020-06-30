Positive COVID-19 case at Marshall Health

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — An individual within the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Marshall Health has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual with the positive test result was asymptomatic while around others in the department but later developed symptoms, prompting the need for testing, according to Marshall Health.

Anyone known to be in contact with this individual has been notified, according to Marshall Health. They have also been instructed to remain in quarantine for 14 days, during which time they, regardless of symptoms, will also be tested for COVID-19.

Marshall Health does not believe any patients were exposed to the virus but is working to identify anyone who potentially came into contact with the individual.

Marshall Health is working with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department to closely monitor the situation.

Marshall Orthopaedics continues to provide patient care during this time via telemedicine.