Positive COVID-19 case confirmed at Clay-Battelle

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – A positive COVID-19 case has been identified at Clay-Battelle Middle and High School in Monongalia County.

A press release issued by Monongalia County Schools on Friday stated that while working with the Monongalia County health department, the school district has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case at Clay-Battelle.

Monongalia County School officials said that the appropriate contact tracing is underway, and disinfection of all areas within the school will be conducted on Saturday, October 3.

As a result of the positive case within the school, Friday’s scheduled high school football game between Clay-Battelle and Calhoun County has been cancelled, the release stated. The release also stated that outside extra-curricular activities for over the weekend can proceed with utilizing outside facilities only.

Below is a statement from Monongalia County Schools that was included in the press release:

“To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is urged to follow best health practices as issued by the Governor’s Executive Orders and outlined by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) guidance. This includes wearing face coverings, and practicing social distancing, hand washing and cleaning protocols regularly.