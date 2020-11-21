Practicing social distancing on ATV trails

Princeton, W.Va. (WVNS) — Thousands of visitors flock to the ATV trails in southern West Virginia each year, and 2020 is no different. Even with COVID-19, riders are still out.

Governor Jim Justice issued a set of guidelines for ATV riders. Those guidelines covered items like face masks, helmets, goggles and social distancing with others on the trails.

Jamie Null, the Director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said West Virginia is known for its outdoor recreation, and to keep that, they are making sure to follow all guidelines and protocols.

Null said, often times the groups are families or friends who have been in quarantine together. Matt Thompson, an ATV rider who uses the Hatfield McCoy trails, said he and his family come from North Carolina multiple times a year.

He said it is easier for them to social distance on the trails because it is outdoors and often times the only interaction with others is driving past them.

Null and Thompson both said the trails are a great way to get out of the house while still staying safe.