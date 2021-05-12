Watch Live: President Biden to deliver remarks on COVID-19 vaccination efforts

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Wednesday is set to deliver remarks on the coronavirus response and provide an update on the nationwide vaccination program.

President Biden is set to deliver the remarks at 3:30 p.m. ET. NewsNation will livestream the remarks in the player above.

This comes as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel voted to back the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which provides recommendations to the CDC, voted to back the vaccine, after reviewing trial evidence that showed no one in the 12-15 age group who received the vaccine got COVID-19, and there were no cases of Bell’s palsy or severe allergic reactions.

The rollout of a vaccine for adolescents should help further limit the spread of the virus at a time when more contagious variants are circulating and could shorten the road to normalcy for Americans.

Biden last week announced his administration’s new goal of 70% of American adults getting at least one vaccine dose and 160 million being fully vaccinated by July 4.

About one in three Americans have been fully vaccinated according to data compiled by the CDC, with the pace of vaccination slowing in the recent weeks. mask mandates are slowly easing up with federal approval. Recent projections from the CDC said the United States could see a “sharp decline” in coronavirus cases by July if vaccination rates remain high and Americans follow virus prevention measures.

However, the CDC study warned of the potential for another case surge if mask-wearing, social-distancing, and vaccination rates dip.

About 116.6 million people, or 35.1% of the U.S. population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc/ BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data. 46.2% of the U.S. population, or 153.4 million adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.