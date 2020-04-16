President Trump picks Sen. Shelley Moore Capito for COVID-19 economic task force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) was selected Thursday by President Donald Trump to serve on his Congressional Economic Task Force, her office announced. Senator Capito is part of a bipartisan, bicameral group of members that were hand-picked by the president to provide counsel on re-opening the country following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, her office said.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito

“Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, I’ve been communicating with West Virginians daily to make sure they have the resources they need to meet this challenge head-on. There is no question this pandemic has impacted our state and our entire country from many different angles—particularly the health of our citizens and our economy. While we must continue to follow the advice of medical experts and practice social distancing, we need to look ahead to make sure we are taking the right steps to get our economy open and moving when this pandemic passes. That means working to make sure our small businesses and communities have the proper resources. I am honored President Trump has selected me to serve on this task force and I look forward to working with him to chart a path forward to reopening our country and rebuilding our economy,” Senator Capito said.

Below is a full list of Senator and Representatives on the task force:

U.S. Senators:

Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY

Senator Lamar Alexander, R-TN

Senator John Barrasso, R-WY

Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-TN

Senator Roy Blunt, R-MO

Senator John Boozman, R-AR

Senator Mike Braun, R-IN

Senator Richard Burr, R-NC

Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV

Senator Tom Carper, D-DE

Senator Bill Cassidy, R-LA

Senator Susan Collins, R-ME

Senator John Cornyn, R-TX

Senator Tom Cotton, R-AR

Senator Kevin Cramer, R-ND

Senator Mike Crapo, R-ID

Senator Ted Cruz, R-TX

Senator Steve Daines, R-MT

Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-IL

Senator Dick Durbin, D-IL

Senator Michael Enzi, R-WY

Senator Joni Ernst, R-IA

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-CA

Senator Deb Fischer, R-NE

Senator Cory Gardner, R-CO

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-SC

Senator Chuck Grassley, R-IA

Senator Maggie Hassan, D-NH

Senator Josh Hawley, R-MO

Senator Martin Heinrich, D-NM

Senator John Hoeven, R-ND

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-MS

Senator James Inhofe, R-OK

Senator Ron Johnson, R-WI

Senator John Kennedy, R-LA

Senator Angus King, Jr., I-ME

Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-MN

Senator James Lankford, R-OK

Senator Patrick Leahy, D-VT

Senator Mike Lee, R-UT

Senator Kelly Loeffler, R-GA

Senator Martha McSally, R-AZ

Senator Jerry Moran, R-KS

Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-AK

Senator Rand Paul, R-KY

Senator David Perdue, R-GA

Senator Rob Portman, R-OH

Senator James Risch, R-ID

Senator Pat Roberts, R-KS

Senator Jacky Rosen, D-NV

Senator Mike Rounds, R-SD

Senator Marco Rubio, R-FL

Senator Ben Sasse, R-NE

Senator Rick Scott, R-FL

Senator Tim Scott, R-SC

Senator Richard Shelby, R-AL

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, D-AZ

Senator Dan Sullivan, R-AK

Senator John Thune, R-SD

Senator Thom Tillis, R-NC

Senator Pat Toomey, R-PA

Senator Mark Warner, D-VA

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-RI

Senator Roger Wicker, R-MS

Senator Todd Young, R-IN

U.S. House of Representatives:

Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA

Representative Andy Biggs, R-AZ

Representative Kevin Brady, R-TX

Representative Susan Brooks, R-IN

Representative Steve Chabot, R-OH

Representative Liz Cheney, R-WY

Representative Henry Cuellar, D-TX

Representative Warren Davidson, R-OH

Representative Rodney Davis, R-IL

Representative Ted Deutch, D-FL

Representative Marcia Fudge, D-OH

Representative Matt Gaetz, R-FL

Representative Anthony Gonzalez, R-OH

Representative Josh Gottheimer, D-NJ

Representative Kay Granger, R-TX

Representative French Hill, R-AR

Representative Mike Johnson, R-LA

Representative Jim Jordan, R-OH

Representative John Katko, R-NY

Representative Ro Khanna, D-CA

Representative Derek Kilmer, D-WA

Representative John Larson, D-CT

Representative Billy Long, R-MO

Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-MO

Representative Patrick McHenry, R-NC

Representative Stephanie Murphy, D-FL

Representative Jimmy Panetta, D-CA

Representative Steve Scalise, R-LA

Representative Elise Stefanik, R-NY

Representative Tom Suozzi, D-NY

Representative Greg Walden, R-OR

Representative Lee Zeldin, R-NY