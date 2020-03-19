Presidential search delayed at Glenville State College

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The search for a new president for Glenville State College has been delayed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

College representatives said candidates for the post were expected to visit campus soon, but those visits have now been pushed back to April at the earliest.

While the search may be slowed down, college staff said the campus is still in good hands.

“Dr. Nelson is still in place as our interim president and we still have the same executive team that we’ve had, so we’re still moving forward with things, and also just keeping track of any issues related to the coronavirus to keep campus safe,” said GSC Director of Public Relations Dustin Crutchfield.

Like other colleges in the area, Glenville State students have been sent home as another consequence of coronavirus fears.