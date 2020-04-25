Preston Co. officials reject plan to transfer inmates to Hazleton Prison

HAZLETON, W.Va. – The Federal Bureau of Prisons plans on transferring prisoners from the federal prison system in Washington D.C. to the U.S. Penitentiary Hazleton and Gilmer Federal Correctional Institution as part of an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This is according to Preston County Commissioner and Commission President Samantha Stone who said they were first told that D.C. had a problem with overcrowding but would later learn that was inaccurate. Stone said D.C. has actually seen a 20 percent reduction in inmates and she thinks the real reason for the transfer is because more than 80 inmates have contracted the novel coronavirus.

The plan is to only transfer inmates who exhibit no symptoms of the virus, to monitor them daily after they’ve been transferred and to isolate them in a cell if they contract COVID-19. However, that idea does not sit well with Stone.

“I certainly stand along with the citizens here and our governor,” Stone said. “We have worked very hard to keep our numbers low here in Preston County and I know that in Glenville, down in Gilmer County, they’ve had zero cases and I think it’s very irresponsible to move prisoners into facilities that have zero cases when we should be holding tight.”

Stone said they have a large elderly population in Preston Co. that she does not want to put at risk as a result of these prisoner transfers. The potential of bringing in possibly infected individuals, she said, is very likely because a lot times people can have the virus and be asymptomatic.

For that and many other reasons, Stone said, the Preston Co. Commission has been in touch with U.S. Representative David McKinley’s office, the governor’s representative, and other state representatives to avoid bringing the inmates to West Virginia. Stone said she’s even been in touch with the warden’s office at Hazleton to try and voice the county’s discontent with the idea.

It is still unclear how many prisoners would be transferred from D.C. to the two prisons, however, there is one thing the commissioner said she knows for sure.

There’s over 800 employees at the Hazleton penitentiary and there are 4,000 inmates. So is it truly worth it to put at risk each of those 800 employees who go home to their families? They all have aging parents, children, there are some that have underlying issues and this could be deadly. This virus could be deadly and I really think that we really need to rethink this in a time when our whole state and the whole country is being shut down because of this virus. Commissioner Samantha Stone

Stone said she hopes the Bureau of Prisons allows West Virginia to stay the course with what has been effective quarantine measures. Prisoners, like other citizens, should not be allowed to move about and should instead stay put exactly where they are, the commissioner said.

“They need to stay where they’re supposed to be and minimize the risk of exposure across the board,” Stone said. “They need to be quarantined there, they need to be tested before they’re sent anywhere. And I think it’s unfair if we can get them to not send them here, I don’t think it’s fair to send them to another state and jeopardize other people.”

WBOY reached out to the American Federation of Government Employees Local 420 President Richard Heldreth, but could not get in touch with him in time for this story.