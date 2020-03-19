Preston County Commission hosts emergency meeting concerning Coronavirus outbreak

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – On Tuesday, Preston County Commission held an emergency meeting in the Annex building in Kingwood concerning the Coronavirus outbreak.

The commission is closing the Annex to walk in traffic until further notice to practice social distancing. They stated that they will still be available to help resident over the phone and to utilize other online services that they offer. Also, Preston County Sheriff’s Department and the Office of Emergency Management have closed to walk in traffic.

“We are not telling people to not run scared and hide, we want people to continue to live their lives but just use caution, be smart. Do not go out and take your whole family to Walmart to go shopping. If you need something one healthy person from your family should go do that shopping. And make sure they are washing their hands,” said Samantha Stone, President of the Preston County Commission.

Commissioner Stone also said the virus does affect the employees working in the county government office and all the citizens in the county. She also stated that the Coronavirus is in two other states that Preston County touches so precautions are being taken.

“Office of Emergency Management and everything is set up ready to go. We have not activated the EOC at this point. We may once we feel there is a need or whatever to do so. We are prepared in a minute’s notice we can activate it,” said Duane Hamilton, Office of Emergency Management Director of Preston County.

Preston County Commission expressed that that they do not want any residents to rush out to the emergency room and flood the 911 if they feel as though they contracted the Coronavirus.

They stated that they want to residents to contact their primary care physician and that Preston Memorial is setting up a drive through service to be tested.