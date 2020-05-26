Preston County Health Department announces first COVID-19 related death

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Health Department announced Tuesday that a 75-year-old resident died from COVID-19.

This is the first death in the county that has been reported and was accounted for in the 5 p.m. DHHR update.

According to the health department’s statement, another individual that was a resident of Preston County did die at a long-term care facility in a different county. The county in which the individual died is accounting for the death in their reporting rather than in this report.

“It is with extreme sadness the Preston County Health Department announces the death of a 75-year-old Preston County resident from complication due to COVID-19,” the release stated. “Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased.”

According to officials, Preston County had no additional COVID-19 cases for the evening report.

County totals remain as followed:

Confirmed: 17

Probable: 5 3 individuals isolated/ treating at home 1 death 17 recovered



