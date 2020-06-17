Preston County Health Department confirms COVID-19 outbreak among residents linked to recent trips to Myrtle Beach

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Health Department has announced that it is in the process of investigating an outbreak among residents in the county that have been linked to recent trips to Myrtle Beach.

A post from the health department’s Facebook page stated that so far, three individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. The post also said that tests are pending on other individuals and health officials would not be surprised to have additional positive cases in the coming days.

The post said that the health department has discovered that the three cases that have been confirmed so far have been linked to recent trips to Myrtle Beach. Health officials said that vacations/trips to crowded areas such as beaches are very risky due to the amount of people and the difficulty to social distance.

Health officials are also asking Preston County residents that have traveled to Myrtle Beach, any other beach, or any crowded vacation destination in the last two weeks to please keep others in mind and self quarantine for 14 days upon return. Officials said that if self quarantine is not possible, residents are instead being asked to please limit their exposure to others to a bare minimum and wear a face covering/mask when in public or around other people.

The post said that any people who have any questions regarding travel back from vacation destinations can call the Preston County Health Department at (304) 329-0096 and health officials will help them determine rather they need to get tested or not. Additionally, the post said that anyone with with any cold or flu symptoms is being asked to contact Preston Memorial Hospital at (304) 329-7285 to discuss testing.