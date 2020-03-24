Preston County Health Department confirms first case of COVID-19 in county

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The Preston County Health Department has confirmed its first case of coronavirus in the county.

The press release did not include any additional information, such as where in the county the case has occurred, if the individual is currently at home or at a medical facility, or the identity of the individual.

Health Department officials listed the following tips in the release to help keep the community safe

Stay home, only go out for essential items or trips

Practice social distancing by staying at least 6 feet away from others

Continue illness prevention practices

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds & use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing

Avoid exposure to others who are sick

Stay home when you are ill

Preston Memorial Hospital has established a COVID-19 Coronvirus testing site in the parking lot of Kingwood Elementary School, according to the release. Health officials are urging individuals to not come directly to the testing site, and to instead call Preston Memorial Hospital at (304) 329-7285 if anyone believes they need tested.

The release stated that individuals who call will be pre-screened over the phone and they will need to meet the current testing criteria (symptoms and exposure history). Those who meet the current testing criteria will be given instructions as to how to proceed to the testing site, according to the release.

This case is the 23rd confirmed case of coronavirus in West Virginia.