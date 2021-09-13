Preston County Schools to temporarily move to remote learning

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Preston County Schools have announced they will be moving over to remote learning starting tomorrow, Sept. 14. Full remote learning will begin on Sept. 16.

In-school learning is planned to return on Sept. 27. During this period, sports and extra-curricular activities will be cancelled.

Current paper and online assignments may be worked on Tuesday and Wednesday. As such, Preston County students can continue to use Seesaw, Schoology, iReady (K-8) and Exact Path (9-12) to check on or complete their current assignments.

A survey is planned to appear on the Preston County Schools website and Facebook later today regarding weekly meal boxes that will be delivered to student’s homes.