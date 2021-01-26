Preston County to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in near future

KINGWOOD, W.Va. – Preston County residents will soon see COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Kingwood.

A Preston County Health Department administrator gave his COVID-19 report to Preston County Commission Tuesday morning. Residents have been able to get vaccinated in regional clinics recently, but they were forced to drive to Morgantown or other locations.

The health department is now scheduled to receive 220 vaccinations per week. The county already has a waiting list of more than 700 people and will merge with the state’s new Everbridge registration system.

“The Everbridge system will begin calling people in Preston County that have registered and want the vaccination that are 65 and older. And, the first 225 people that say, ‘yes, I can come,’ will be given time slots, and we will vaccinate those people at that clinic next week. And, then we’re being told that, hopefully, this will be a steady flow of vaccine coming in to be able to do these clinics on a weekly basis,” said Preston County Health Department Administrator V.J. Davis.

The health department is looking for volunteers to help with the weekly clinic, especially those who are certified to give shots.