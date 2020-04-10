Prodigi provides free WiFi hotspots for Preston Co. residents at 8 different locations

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – Prodigi, an internet service provider, is now providing free WiFi hot spots at eight different locations in Preston County to help the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Prodigi President Tim Wotring said many Preston Co. residents lack adequate internet access and its network doesn’t cover nearly all the county, so this was one way it could help.

“There’s a lot of students,” Wotring said. “There’s a lot of folks that are having to work from home as a result of this virus, and our thought was that folks can go to one of these locations, they can park in the parking lot and they can then access the internet via WiFi device.”

Wotring said they worked in collaboration with the county’s board of education because the goal was to make the internet access available in the school districts.

Prodigi has been using social media to let the public know that they can have free access to the service. Their social media posts have reached thousands of people, Wotring said.

“To be honest with you, it’s not something that we tried to gain publicity over,” Wotring said. “It’s just, we’re a community-driven company and we just want to try to help out however we can.”

The locations where the ‘Drive-up FREE WiFi’ are available are listed below:

Bruceton School District:

Pisgah United Methodist Church

Hopewell Union Church

Bruceton-Brandonville VFD

Little Sandy Church of the Nazarene

Mt. Moriah United Methodist church

Preston High School District

Kingwood VFD at the Ticket Booth

East Preston School District