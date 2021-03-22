Profile by Sanford helping clients lose “COVID weight” through individualized nutrition and fitness programs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For many, the pandemic has been a time of sitting at home, eating, and drinking more than usual, leading to them gaining “COVID weight”.

Profile by Sanford wants to help them shed those extra pounds.

Profile’s weight loss goal wall



“We provide one-on-one health coaching to help our members lose weight and keep it off,” Store Operations Manager Tiffany Burrow said. “Profile created by doctors and researchers out of Sanford Health in South Dakota, so the plan is science-backed. And then we focused on compassionate coaching here to guide and support you along the way.”

Burrow said she understands that the last year has been a challenging time for everyone; that is why Profile’s program is perfect for those who want to lose weight. Coaches will work with members to find an individualized nutrition and fitness plan that is best suited for their needs.

Nutritious shakes for sale at Profile

By tailoring each member’s experience, Burrow said, each person can get exactly what they need out of the program. The bespoke experience, the store’s operation manager said, is made possible by the personal coaches.

“I definitely think what makes us unique is the one on one health coaching, so you have a person that works with you every day and helps you if you’re having any trouble, any challenges, we here to help you overcome that — to hold you accountable,” Burrow said. “And then also, we focus on sustainability, so we want to help our members lose weight, but most importantly, to sustain that weight loss.”

Profile offers nutritious foods, snacks, and more in-store. Burrow said those are available to be purchased by members and the general public alike.

Items for sale at Profile

Sauces, water bottles and other items for sale

“They are all high-protein, low-carb,” she said. “Our sauces and spices are lower-carb, lower-sodium, so it just healthier food options for anybody, honestly.”

To become a member, she said, you can stop by the store, which is located in Suncrest Towne Center: 419 Suncrest Towne Centre Drive. Or, you can find them online to get connected.

“We offer free consultations, so it’s a no-pressure situation,” Burrow said. “It’s just a chance for us to get to know them a little bit better and to get to know Profile and to see if we are a good fit for them.”