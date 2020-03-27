Randolph Co. businesses remain open to support the needs of the community

ELKINS, W.Va. – A few Randolph County businesses are remaining open to sell their customers, and their fury friends, essential supplies.

Elkins stores including Joey’s Bike Shop, Good Energy Foods, Fancy Paws and S&T’s Bees are selling unique goods during this time where most businesses are closed. S&T’s Bees is selling beehives, bees and all the equipment to get bee farmers ready for spring season. According to Fancy Paw’s Owner, Ann Webber, the shop is selling retail items focusing on special foods just for animals.

“We sell higher quality food and that makes a difference. If we’re not open, they can’t go to Wal-Mart and pick out the food that their dog is used to having.”

S&T’s Bees Owner Stephanie Bender also explained that the shop is staying open because selling specific items is crucial to local agriculturalists.

“Agriculture of course is essential and we need to keep agriculture moving in West Virginia. This is our busy time of year. A lot of people are preparing for new bees, for over winter bees so they may need supplies, they may need medicine, some things like that.”

The businesses are open during special time and by appointment, which can be found below: