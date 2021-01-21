Randolph County center held a vaccination clinic to serve residents of 6 nearby counties

ELKINS, W.Va. – Another COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Elkins was serving people from six nearby counties on Thursday.

Residents of Randolph, Upshur, Barbour, Tucker, Webster, and Pocahontas Counties were all able to sign up for appointments in the eight-hour clinic.

Organizers said they’ve been working with most counties to accommodate their residents and add that they are in need of volunteers, too.

“Volunteers signing up, if you can give vaccinations, that’s certainly something to let us know if you’re licensed to do that. Otherwise, we have other roles, we have runners, parking lot attendants, we have a lot of different people that are coming together for the common cause here,” said Davis Medical Center’s Chad Ware.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up here.