Randolph County Health Department confirms COVID-19 cases at Davis & Elkins and W.Va. Children’s Home

ELKINS, W.Va. — The Randolph County Health Department has confirmed that Davis & Elkins College and the West Virginia Children’s Home, in Elkins, have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to an administrator with the health department, two students at Davis & Elkins College tested positive for COVID-19 during a pre-semester coronavirus test of more than 150 students.

The students are currently in quarantine on Davis & Elkins’ campus in accordance with the college’s COVID-19 procedures, according to the health department.

WV Children’s Home

At the W.Va. Children’s Home, one worker tested positive and is quarantined at home; each staff member and resident at the home will be tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to officials.