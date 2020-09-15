Randolph County school bus drivers test positive for COVID-19

ELKINS, W.Va. — Staff members with Randolph County Schools have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

According to the Randolph County Health Department, members of the “auxiliary staff” of Randolph County Schools have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.

The staff, which are bus drivers for the school, have been placed into quarantine and anyone identified as as being in contact with those who tested positive have also gone into quarantine, according to the health department.

As of now, there have been no further positive indications for COVID-19 as a result of this exposure, health department officials said.