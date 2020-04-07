Randolph County Schools working to feed growing number of families

ELKINS, W.Va. – Schools in Randolph County are working to keep up with the need for meals in the county.

Numbers of families picking up meals at the county have been rising, making it hard for the school system to keep up with demand.

Superintendent Debbie Schmidlen explained that school staff have started to hand out a whole week’s worth of meals at the beginning of each week and also stating that the school system will work to ensure that anyone in need can find meals.

“We will do it. We will make it work, whatever we need to do to try to help support those families that are in need. We don’t want anyone to go unfed,” Schmidlen explained.

Schmidlen said families in need can reach out to the county offices to get help finding those resources.

The Mountaineer Food Bank will be setting up a mobile pantry on Wednesday, for those who may still need help finding meals for their families.