Randolph-Elkins Health Department offers free COVID-19 testing

ELKINS, W.Va. – Randolph County added some extra free COVID-19 testing to its daily routine.

The Randolph-Elkins Health Department put a drive-through testing site in the parking lot across from its offices on Monday. The state government recently requested the health department to add the free testing due to an increase in positive numbers.

The National Guard was also sent in to help with the testing process. Infectious Disease Nurse, Bonnie Woodrum explained that the help was much appreciated.

“It’s good when they can offer assistance to get it done,” Woodrum explained. “Just saying we need to do it, because the health departments are already burdened but it is a real help when they send the National Guard to help us.”

The Health Department had around 400 tests available Monday and expects results to be back within a week.