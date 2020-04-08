Rankings released on aggressiveness of states in handling coronavirus; West Virginia comes in at 10

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – WalletHub has released updated rankings for the most aggressive states against coronavirus.

To identify which states are taking the most aggressive actions to combat coronavirus, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 51 key metrics. The data set ranges from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita to school closures, ICU beds and shelter-in-place policies.

Below are highlights from WalletHub’s report, specifically how West Virginia ranks.

Aggressiveness Against the Coronavirus in West Virginia (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

16 th – State and Local Public Health Laboratories per Capita

– State and Local Public Health Laboratories per Capita 28 th – Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita

– Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita 30 th – Share of Employment from Small Businesses

– Share of Employment from Small Businesses 4 th – Population Density

– Population Density 14 th – Total Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Funding Per Capita

– Total Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Funding Per Capita 9th – Public Healthcare Spending per Capita

Note: Rankings reflect data available as of 1 p.m. ET on April 6, 2020.