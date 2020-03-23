Read Aloud WV of Marion County is offering resources for students while schools are closed

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Read Aloud WV of Marion County is staying active to provide students with reading materials and online services to help them stay on track with reading.

With all of the events being canceled in March, Read Aloud has come up with a plan to help keep children reading at home. Beginning on March 23, Read Aloud of Marion County is putting free magazines in student’s lunches that are being sent to their homes.

Nicole Walls, who is the public media chairperson in Marion County, said that they are very active on their Facebook page, where they will be posting a video Monday through Friday of a volunteer or a board member reading to children. They also ask the children to submit a story of their own based on the story that was read so they can keep up with their reading.

Walls said, “It’s so important that in this time that we’re sitting at home there’s more tablets and television, so we’re consumed with that and we have to keep reading aloud in the home. We have to continue to read to children and not have them sit in front of the television all day.”

She expressed her concern over students being out of school, especially when it was unplanned, with West Virginia already being behind with reading. There are also have cases where the parents may or may not be working from home.

“I’m extremely concerned about reading scores dropping further down. We just have to be diligent and show children that literature is exciting, so the more we can make it exciting, the more children will want to read and will succeed in life,” said Walls.

She suggested that if children are going to spend time on their tablets, then they should do so to watch someone read a story or do an activity that involves reading.