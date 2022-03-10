CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The American Red Cross announced that it has resumed testing all blood, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Plasma from routine donations that have high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help meet the needs of COVID-19 patients with weakened immune systems.

Unlike diagnostic tests which diagnose illness, antibody testing indicates if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to coronavirus. Donations will be tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing, said the American Red Cross.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available 1-2 weeks after donation in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. However, positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity.

The Red Cross first tested donations for COVID-19 antibodies earlier in the pandemic to provide convalescent plasma for patients. When infection rates decreased and new treatment options became available, the Red Cross discontinued the program, according to a release.

“With the surge of new variants, hospitals began to seek out more treatments for their most vulnerable patients, and new clinical trial data has shown that convalescent plasma may benefit immunocompromised patients. The Red Cross is resuming this program to ensure doctors have every tool available to support treatment.”

The Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable, and the organization is urging individuals to schedule a blood or platelet donation.

“In the days and weeks ahead, it’s critically important the Red Cross maintains a readily available blood supply so hospital patients can receive the care they need,” said the release.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

To make an appointment, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

In the Month of March, anyone who donated blood or platelets through the American Red Cross will receive a $10 e-gift card ro Fanatics and be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2022 MLB® All-Star Game® in Los Angeles, California.