Regional Eye slowly reopens as COVID restrictions ease

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Like many businesses, Regional Eye Associates, a chain of ophthalmology clinics, is slowly starting to get back to normal as West Virginia lifts COVID-19 restrictions.

Facilities Manager Kelli Gray said that the business has not returned to being a full-service operation, but are heading in that direction and doing so gradually. Currently, she explained, Regional Eye Associates are seeing patients at half capacity and bringing in patients who have conditions that could not be addressed for the previous month and a half due to restrictions.

Kelli Gray

Being open is amazing. Some of us were on call during the time when we were closed and hearing our patients and talking to them and just knowing that they needed to come in to see us and us not really being able to help them was disheartening at times. We were able to help them via telemedicine, but we really value seeing our patients face-to-face, so bringing them back in and being able to see our patients in the office, in a very limited fashion is comforting because our patients are first in our hearts. Kelli Gray, Facilities Manager

Regional Eye is starting to do elective procedures, Gray explained, the West Virginia Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC) granted them licensing to start performing urgent elective surgery on patients again on May 5.

Even though the procedures to treat things like glaucoma and cataracts are being called “elective,” a large majority of patients would say otherwise, that the procedures are very necessary and life enhancing, Gray said.

Before the pandemic, Regional Eye had locations in Bridgeport, Morgantown, Oakland, MD, Cumberland, MD and Petersburg, with plans of opening a sixth in Weston in April. However, that opening date was pushed back to May, Gray said, because of the pandemic.

As of May 5, she said, the clinic is open and is now following the same path as sister clinics in West Virginia and Maryland.

Opening day of Weston clinic

Courtesy of: Regional Eye

Gray said there was a very clear reason for choosing Weston to open their next location. She said the community has really embraced their services and that the opening of the clinic really helps them have comprehensive coverage of the North Central West Virginia area.

In order to follow safety guidelines to ensure the safety of patients and team members, Gray said, they have taken many steps to help limit the spread of the virus.

“That includes keeping patients in their vehicles before their appointment time,” Gray stated. “We are also calling patients ahead of time to do insurance checks and history checks so that they have less time than they have to spend face-to-face with our team members. We are scheduling patients at half capacity, so we’re bringing them in in a very limited fashion and we are also doing temperature checks at the door, as recommended by the government. And we are all wearing face coverings and that includes face shields. Our last measure is we have put up acrylic in various offices to add that extra barrier if the interaction does need to happen.”

Gray said Regional Eye will continue to ramp up its operations as OHFLAC and state officials ease restrictions. Right now, she said, the company is combing through its patient load and trying to find out who qualifies for urgent elective procedures.