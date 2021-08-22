Ritchie County Schools to institute temporary mask mandate

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County Schools have issued a temporary mask mandate after several employees and students have been quarantined.

In a short series of tweets on the Ritchie County High School Athletics account on Sunday afternoon, Superintendent Jim Brown announced the mandate.

Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in our county as well as the rate of transmission. Over the past two days we have been required to quarantine 25 employees and 65 students. 1of4 — RCHS Athletics (@Ritchie_Rebels) August 22, 2021

In collaboration with our Board of Education, we believe the best course of action at this time is to temporarily issue a mask mandate for students and employees for all indoor school settings and school buses. This mandate includes individuals who have been vaccinated. 2of4 — RCHS Athletics (@Ritchie_Rebels) August 22, 2021

In the tweets, Brown said 25 employees and 65 students were required to quarantine.

The new mandate also applies to anyone already vaccinated, and only those testing positive for COVID-19 would be required to quarantine if they are vaccinated, said Brown.

The tweets also ask that anyone feeling unwell to stay at home.