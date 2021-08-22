Ritchie County Schools to institute temporary mask mandate

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County Schools have issued a temporary mask mandate after several employees and students have been quarantined.

In a short series of tweets on the Ritchie County High School Athletics account on Sunday afternoon, Superintendent Jim Brown announced the mandate.

In the tweets, Brown said 25 employees and 65 students were required to quarantine.

The new mandate also applies to anyone already vaccinated, and only those testing positive for COVID-19 would be required to quarantine if they are vaccinated, said Brown.

The tweets also ask that anyone feeling unwell to stay at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories