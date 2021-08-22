Ritchie County Schools to institute temporary mask mandate

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – Ritchie County Schools have issued a temporary mask mandate after several employees and students have been quarantined.
In a short series of tweets on the Ritchie County High School Athletics account on Sunday afternoon, Superintendent Jim Brown announced the mandate.
In the tweets, Brown said 25 employees and 65 students were required to quarantine.
The new mandate also applies to anyone already vaccinated, and only those testing positive for COVID-19 would be required to quarantine if they are vaccinated, said Brown.
The tweets also ask that anyone feeling unwell to stay at home.