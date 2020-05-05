River Oaks Nursing Center hosts quarantine parade for residents

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – With guests no longer being allowed into nursing homes, staff at River Oaks Nursing Center organized a car parade so residents could still see their loved ones.

Both residents and family members were able to hold up signs and wave to each other. Staff at the nursing center stated it has been a rough few weeks, but seeing the smiles on their patient’s faces makes everything better, if only for a few minutes.

“A couple cases of staff members that shed tears over seeing their loved ones reconnect,” explained CEO of River Oaks, Joey Preast. “Nursing home is a community, were a community center, were community base. So, it was nice to get the community back to visit the residents.”

Since the outbreak, River Oaks staff have set up the ability for family members to make zoom calls through a tablet and on Fridays, they hold family zoom calls where Preast is able to speak with families. On top of that, residents make several phones calls a week.

“Most of our cell numbers are given out to families to connect,” Preast explained. “We’re trying to do everything possible we can to keep them connected.”

River Oaks Admin is waiting to see what happens next but will continue to have different family engagement events while social distancing.