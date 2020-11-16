River Oaks nursing home releases statement after increase in COVID-19 cases.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The widespread infection rate of COVID-19 cases throughout north central West Virginia has been reflected in the recent number of positive COVID-19 cases at River Oaks nursing home, according to a news release from Stonerise Healthcare.

When it was last updated, on Friday, Nov. 12, the WV DHHR’s coronavirus dashboard listed four residents and one staff member as having active cases of COVID-19. Monday’s release from Stonerise did not include a number of cases.



“Our focus is always to serve our patients with love — that never changes,” said River Oaks

Administrator Joey Preast. “We’re protecting all our patients and team members, but we must

rely on the entire Harrison County community to embrace the safe behaviors we know are

necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Stonerise team members continue to use personal protective equipment and follow infection

control policies in line with current guidance, as has been standard practice since the pandemic

began, the news release said.



“We take our role as member of the Clarksburg community very seriously, and as a healthcare

provider, we want to be transparent,” said Stonerise CEO Larry Pack. “We actively update our

patients and their families, our team members and other care partners with all patient and staffrelated health issues, and we know we can count on Harrison County to help us weather this

tough time together.”



According to the news release, Stonerise responded to the pandemic in early March by restricting visitor access, conducting regular patient and employee symptom screenings, securing bulk PPE and other essential supplies, limiting new admissions, establishing industry-leading Safe Harbor Units, expanding telehealth offerings and acting as an early and vocal advocate for testing of all patients and employees.