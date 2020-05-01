Robert C. Byrd High School opens greenhouse to the public

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County high school students reap the benefits of their hard work even while staying at home as Robert C. Byrd High School opened its greenhouse to the public this morning.

Students planted and cultivated flowers, peppers and herbs before they were ordered to stay home from school. The Agriculture teacher and Future Farmer’s of America advisor, Alyson Carozza, continued to take care of the cash crops so the students could learn a valuable lesson.

“They get to see full circle where their food comes from,” Carozza explained. “They get to see from a tiny little seed, we put them in a germination chamber, what kind of soil do we use, be able to identify plant diseases to tell us do we need to add something to this soil and then getting to sell that product to the customer it’s really going full circle for them.”

The greenhouse is the Agriculture department’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Some of the pricing includes:

Large hanging baskets – $14

Small hanging baskets – $12

Flat of vegetables or flowers – $14

Bowls of mixed herbs -$8

Individual packs of vegetables/ flowers – $2

The hours for the green house will be from 10 a.m. – 5p.m. on Friday, May 1; 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 2; 3-6 p.m. Monday, May 4 through Friday, May 8 and 8 a.m to noon on Saturday, May 9.

Specific COVID-19 rules are in place for those who wish to visit: