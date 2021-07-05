Round 3: ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine lottery winners will be announced Wednesday

Babydog arrives to the West Virginia Day celebration at the state capitol building where the first winners of the “Do it for Babydog” lottery were announced. June 20, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV Governor Jim Justice’s Office)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will announce winners of the state’s third round of the “Do it for Babydog” vaccine lottery Wednesday, July 7.

The winners for this round of the lottery are being drawn on Monday, July 5. According to the lottery website, officials with the State of West Virginia will contact those who win. Additional requests for information may be necessary to claim a prize, and that information will need to be verified before the winner can receive their prize.

For the second drawing, Justice announced several of the winners early in the morning and then traveled around the state to Frankford, Parkersburg and Morgantown to surprise the $1,000,000 and Custom Truck winners.

Prizes for this week’s drawings include a $1,000,000 cash prize, two custom outfitted trucks, two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns.

“Do it for Babydog” registration deadlines

If you missed Sunday night’s deadline to sign up for this drawing, there are still four more drawings and plenty of time to sign up to win them. To sign up for the vaccine lottery, click here.