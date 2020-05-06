Salvation Army and Jamaican Spice continue weekly meal donations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the past four weeks, The Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties, in collaboration with Jamaican Spice restaurant, has been donating meals to different departments at Ruby Memorial Hospital.

This week, the pair donated 30 meals to the hospital’s Sterile Processing Department, the department responsible for cleaning and sterilizing devices and equipment used in medical procedures.

Lieutenant Sheldon Greenland, with the Salvation Army said the plan is to donate meals for as long as possible because it is important to support healthcare workers since they are on the frontline battling COVID-19.

Letter of recognition from Senator Joe Manchin

Greenland added that the workers are always appreciative of the food they receive.

They’re always very receptive, always very grateful. One of the groups from the hospital actually sent a thank you note to Jamaican Spice with a picture of them with the food as well. That’s a wonderful thing that we’re able to be a part of, so that’s wonderful. I know they’re very grateful as well. Lt. Sheldon Greenland

Greenland stated that the Salvation Army recently faced meat shortages, but will do the best to mitigate that problem and still deliver food. WVU Medicine has yet to tell the duo which department they will be delivering to next, but regardless, Greenland said they look forward to the opportunity to show their support.

Last week the Salvation Army and Jamaican Spice donated meals to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and the ‘Mom and Me’ department at Ruby Memorial hospital, Greenland said.



Left: Donating meals to Sheriff’s Department, Right: Donating meals to ‘Mom and Me’ department

Greenland said if the public would like to donate money to their cause, then they can do so through the Salvation Army’s website.

Weekly donations may be wrapping up in the next few weeks as the state slowly reopens, however, Greenland warns that the public should not ignore the safety precautions that have been put in place.

“As we look towards the full economy, in our area, reopening I would still advise people to take the necessary precautions, still wear their masks as much as they possibly can,” Greenland said. “Please limit all their travel out and about. It’s pretty concerning to me that I’m seeing so many people out and about without any face coverings, etc., so I’m just concerned that we will see a resurgence of this thing. I’m advising people to air on the side of caution.”