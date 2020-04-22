Salvation Army and Jamaican Spice donate meals to Ruby Memorial Hospital for second week in a row

MORGANTOWN. W.Va. – The Salvation Army of Marion, Monongalia and Preston counties has been in working in collaboration with the restaurant Jamaican Spice to donate meals to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

The goal is to donate meals to a different department every Wednesday. The first week was to the ER department, this week they donated nearly 170 meals to the cardiology department, according to Kera Munye, Owner of Jamaican Spice. The meals consisted of rice, beans jerk chicken or a sweet Jamaican chicken for those who don’t like their food spicy.

“It feels good to know that I am part of the impact for frontline workers,” Munye said. “Us providing these meals is only a small token of appreciation we just want to let them know that we’re thankful for all they’re doing during this time.”

Courtesy of the Salvation Army

Munye explained that she used to work in the healthcare field, as a nurse, so she understands the demanding nature of the field, especially during increasing stressful times like right now.

Jamaican Spice, like many other restaurants, has struggled during the COVID-19 outbreak. Munye said the restaurant has only been open for four months and they were still trying to learn the ropes of the industry when the outbreak began.

“The outbreak is really helping us adapt to the situation so we’re still trying to provide the best service we can for customers,” Munye explained.

Next week the pair will be donating meals to the Maternity Department at the hospital, as well as the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department. Those who would like to donate to the Salvation Army can do so through the donation page on their website.